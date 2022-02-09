New Madrid Seismic Zone Earthquake Preparedness Survey

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the University of Missouri are completing a research project that will assist in modeling evacuation routes, if needed, after an earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone. Part of this research is understanding evacuation related decisions that residents make. We would like residents in the following Missouri counties (Cape Girardeau, Scott, Mississippi, Stoddard, Butler, New Madrid, Dunklin and Pemiscot) to assist us in this research by completing the questionnaire at this link: https://missouri.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3ICkl5t0rqWyAaa

Complete the survey by February 14, 2022.

