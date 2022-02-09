Wednesday, February 9th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Santa Fe, NM — An armed New Mexico home invader enjoyed shrimp, beer, and a bath before apologizing and leaving behind $200 to fix the window he had broken, telling the homeowner he had just needed a warm place to sleep. Santa Fe Police responded to a residence on Sunday after a man reported he entered his home only to find 34-year-old Teral Christesson there with an AR-style rifle.

The caller told police Christesson was drinking a beer and eating shrimp when he arrived. The invader apologized to the homeowner, saying he needed a place to sleep and put $200 on a chair before packing up his gun in a duffel bag and quietly departing. Christesson is believed to have entered the house via a window he had smashed. The homeowner estimates the window will cost $200 to replace.

The homeowner told police “the male was extremely embarrassed and apologetic about the situation.” The thoughtful home invader was arrested the next day, however, after he tried to steal a woman’s car at gunpoint at a Church’s Chicken restaurant in Santa Fe. He was charged with aggravated burglary, larceny, and criminal damage to property for the Sunday break-in and an additional aggravated assault charge for the attempted carjacking.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!