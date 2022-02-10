Fire destroys Sikeston home; juvenile found safe

A fire late Monday afternoon destroyed a home, but a juvenile who had been missing was found safe. Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said officers responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of West Gladys around 4:30 p.m. with a report of a possible trapped juvenile in the residence. Upon the arrival of officers, they reported heavy smoke coming from the residence and within minutes had heavy fire. Engine 1, Ladder 1 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire along with off-duty personnel. The crew searched the residence and was unable to locate the juvenile. During the search, a second team began to attack the fire. Wheetley said with the help of DPS’ Patrol Division, they were able to verify that the juvenile was accounted for and safe outside of the residence. Due to the growing fire and conditions, DPS crews had to transition to a defensive operation and protect surrounding vehicles and structures. Wheetley said the residence was regretfully a total loss but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation currently. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!