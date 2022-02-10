Sen. Roy Blunt expresses concern of police officer shortages

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he’s concerned about the shortage of law enforcement officers in Washington, DC and here in Missouri. He says the US Capitol Police force is about 200 officers below the authorized level of two thousand, but it’s not just a problem there.

Blunt blames calls to defund the police and prosecutors he says pledged not to prosecute crimes in certain areas or certain crimes. He also says police officers increasingly becoming victims of crime is a huge problem.

