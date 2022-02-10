Sikeston woman dies after motor vehicle accident in Sikeston

The Standard Democrat reports that a Sikeston woman died after a motor-vehicle accident Monday night in Sikeston. The accident occurred at 5 p.m. at South Main and Murray when a vehicle traveling north on Main hit a southbound vehicle turning in front of them. When the vehicles collided, the northbound vehicle ran off the right side of the road and onto the property of Hahs Machine Works. Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen said all of the people involved sustained minor injuries with the exception of the rear passenger of the northbound vehicle. The passenger was having difficulty breathing and was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. The woman was identified as 55-year-old Dennette Mills, of Sikeston. Scott County Coroner Scott Branam was contacted and an autopsy has been scheduled.

