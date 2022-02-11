Fewer MO school closures in recent weeks; schools could reorder covid rapid tests again soon

Missouri had 124 school districts closed for one or more days in January due to coronavirus challenges. Some schools used alternative learning methods and some did not. During this week’s state Board of Education meeting, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Spokesperson Mallory McGowin said staffing challenges continue for schools, but fewer have had to close their doors recently.

Missouri has about 555 districts and charter schools.

