Friday, February 11th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Jefferson, PA — The manager of a Denny’s was engaged in selling methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to agents with the Attorney General’s Office and Punxsutawney Police Department. Authorities say that 42-year-old Melissa Sue Lingenfelter sold the drugs to an undercover officer and confidential informant numerous times including at the restaurant where she worked.

Lingenfelter would perform the drug transactions in her vehicle in the parking lot and even briefly sat with the undercover officer and confidential informant inside the Denny’s. According to the criminal docket, Lingenfelter has been charged with multiple felonies and is currently being held in Jefferson County Prison on $50,000 bail.

