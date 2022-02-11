Missouri Senate tries to proceed with the people’s business

The Missouri Senate adjourned yesterday and is scheduled to pick back up today after a filibuster that started Monday night. A filibuster is when a minority group of senators tries to delay or even block a vote on a piece of legislation. That legislation is House Bill 21-17, regarding congressional redistricting. The bill, which has already passed the House, features a six-two district map favoring Republican-leaning districts. Senator Lauren Arthur says once redistricting is solved, there is still much more to be done.

The Missouri Senate has a record 11 women serving, which is the most at one time in our state’s history.

