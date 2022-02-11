MO House endorses plan to make it tougher for voters to change the state Constitution
The Missouri House has endorsed a plan that would make it tougher for voters to change the state Constitution. The proposed ballot measure would increase the number of signatures needed to put a measure to a statewide vote. It would also raise the threshold to approve a ballot measure from a simple majority to two-thirds. Representative David Smith says the proposal would increase the number of petition signatures required by several hundred thousand.
Representative J. Eggleston says the proposal requires two-thirds of voters to approve Constitutional measures – all statute-related measures would require 50-percent approval. The next stop for the proposal is the Missouri Senate.