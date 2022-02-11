MO supply chain task force looks at ways to improve trucking industry’s barriers

A Missouri task force is working to solve the state’s supply chain problems. More than 70-percent of Missouri communities rely solely on the trucking industry to get their goods delivered to them. The industry has been dealing with a trucker shortage for years and companies have been using a variety of recruitment tools to get drivers on board. During yesterday’s task force hearing, co-chair with the Missouri Office of Workforce Development, Mardy Leathers said the industry still needs help, even though autonomous trucks could be on the horizon.

To allow autonomous trucks to roll down the road, the Missouri Legislature and governor must back that effort.

