Shooting in Cape results in homicide UPDATE victim identified

On Tuesday, around 1:30 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a shooting in the area of College and Frederick. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim that died at the location. This victim has since been positively identified as 40-year-old Vincent Twiggs II, of Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated. Yesterday around 3:00 p.m., The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was disbanded after establishing and investigating multiple leads surrounding this incident. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is still actively investigating this crime and the public is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621 with any information they may have on this matter.

Phone: 573-339-6621

Anonymous call line: 573-339-6313

Text “CAPEPD” to 847411

