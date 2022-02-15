Congressman has a redistricting warning for fellow Missouri Senate Republicans

A Republican Congressman says he fears an attempt by his fellow Republicans in the Missouri Senate to change the state’s Congressional districts could backfire on the party. Members of the Conservative Caucus have mounted a procedural hold-up in the form of a filibuster against the plan that has six Republicans-leaning and two Democrat-favored in the Missouri Congressional delegation. The caucus favors a plan that could result in 7 Republicans and one Democrat. Congressman Sam Graves says such efforts don’t always turn out the way supporters plan.

Graves, the longest serving member of the Missouri delegation, says if the Congressional districts are changed radically, it could open up opportunities for Democrats to challenge what now is considered safe Republican seats. He says that could result in a 4-4 split between the parties during a political year favorable to Democrats.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!