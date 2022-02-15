Tuesday, February 15th, 2022
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Grand Prairie, TX — The infamous Grand Prairie cobra still hasn’t been found, but a man was arrested on February 11th for allegedly losing the deadly snake last August. 23-year-old Lawrence Matl was arrested without incident on a warrant for allegedly violating Parks and Wildlife Code 43.853.
The code which makes “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence releas[ing] or allow[ing] the release from captivity” a dangerous snake a Class A Misdemeanor. The story gripped a Grand Prairie neighborhood in fear after the cobra went missing on August 3rd, 2021. DFW Wildlife Control set traps to catch the serpent, but to no avail.
A Twitter account purporting to be the cobra went viral shortly after the incident. Matl is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. The cobra is still on the loose.