Massac County, IL man facing multiple charges after Sunday crime spree

A Massac County, IL man is accused of going on crime spree Sunday that involved a break-in, a bomb threat, and a police chase. Metropolis Police say the incident started at about 2:50 a.m. when they were made aware of a break-in at the Dollar General. Police say the glass door of the store had been kicked in, and cell phones, along with other merchandise, had been stolen. About 2 ½ hours later, Metropolis 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple, rambling phone calls. They say the caller was making vague threats and accusations, including a bomb threat directed at the post office. The caller also admitted that they were the one who had broken into the Dollar General. Police tracked the location of the phone and soon located a suspect, 34-year-old Justin Lewis. He ran from police, leading officers on a high speed chase. Spike strips were used and Lewis’ front tires were destroyed, but the chase continued. The chase finally came to an end when Lewis lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole. He was taken to the Massac County Hospital and then to the Massac County Jail. Lewis faces charges including burglary, making a bomb threat, eluding police, aggravated assault, and reckless driving.

