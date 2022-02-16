Wednesday, February 16th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Orlando, FL — An intoxicated passenger who was barred from boarding an airplane at Orlando International Airport rode away from the gate on a motorized suitcase as a police officer on a bicycle followed behind her. “We’re going to have a bike pursuing a suitcase in a minute,” an Orlando police officer said as he tried to catch up to the passenger, who was driving a scooter-like electric vehicle mounted to her luggage.

32-year-old Chelsea Alston, was later accused of battering the police officer and causing more than $1,000 in damage to his patrol car. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison for each offense. Alston is among several dozen passengers who have been arrested at Orlando International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic for unruly or violent behavior, a News 6 investigation found.

Officers escorted Alston to a patrol car outside, at times sliding her on the terminal’s tile floor because police say she refused to walk. While sitting in the back of the patrol car, Alston ripped apart the police vehicle’s fabric headliner and defecated in the seat, causing an estimated $1,200 in damage. Alston was later released from the Orange County jail on a $13,500 bond.

