Fire at St. Mary’s Cathedral Monday night

Monday night, there was a fire at St. Mary’s Cathedral that resulted in an estimated $20,000 loss. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched for visible flames in the basement. Upon arrival, fire was located in the basement door and inside the immediate area of the door. The fire was extinguished quickly with fire damage limited to the basement entryway, surrounding bricks, and the porch area above the basement entrance. There was also minor smoke damage inside the building. After an investigation, the fire was determined to have been started in an attempt to stay warm by a homeless person and accidentally spread to the structure. CGFD units were all in service just before midnight.

