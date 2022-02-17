MO House gives initial approval to proposal that would make it tougher to pass initiative petitions

A Missouri state lawmaker wants to make it harder for voters to pass changes to Missouri’s Constitution through the initiative petition process. State Representative Bishop Davidson wants a majority of registered voters to be required for an initiative petition to pass – not the majority of votes cast on the ballot measure. That would be about 2.1 million voters.

One more vote of approval would send the proposed ballot measure to the Senate.

