Thursday, February 17th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Melbourne, FL — A Florida man was arrested after police say he became ‘unruly’ at a Melbourne gas station and began to trash the counter while under the influence. On Sunday, officers responded to the Marathon gas station after a worker said a man, identified as 24-year-old Alan Ganesh, was throwing cookies and trashing the counters.

Police say they found Ganesh outside the gas station sprawled out on the sidewalk near his black motorcycle. The officer said Ganesh had bloodshot eyes and he could smell alcohol coming from his mouth. The clerk reportedly told police that Ganesh rode up to the gas station and sat on the counter, but was told to get down. He then sat on the floor and she told him he needed to get up so she could clean the floors.

That’s when she says Ganesh began throwing cookies across the store and spilling drinks on the counter before leaving and laying on the sidewalk. Ganesh reportedly told the officer that he had drank a “tall fat boy.” He was given a sobriety test which he reportedly failed. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Ganesh reportedly told the officer that besides a drink, he had taken medication for schizophrenia.

