Dexter man gets life sentence plus 15 years in 2018 murder

A Dexter man was sentenced yesterday to life in prison, plus an additional 15 years for his role in the 2018 stabbing death of another Dexter man. Joshua Koonce was sentenced by Stoddard County Judge Joe Satterfield after he pre-empted his November trial by pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver originally charged Koonce with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in June of 2018 for the stabbing death of Jimmy Casey at his Dexter home. Koonce fled to Colorado soon after the murder occurred. Casey was found dead June 26, 2018, in his home by his home-health care aide, and a subsequent autopsy found he had been stabbed five times. Authorities at the time believed Koonce was the last person to see Casey alive and may have shared a sexual relationship with him.

After an exhaustive search for Koonce, on July 3, 2018, Dexter detectives received a call from the Pueblo, Colorado Police Department reporting a person matching Koonce’s description had checked into a drug and alcohol detox center under a fictitious name before attempting suicide by hanging. Tattoo information confirmed the man was Koonce, and Dexter Police Detective Cory Mills and Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Foster traveled to Colorado, where they interviewed Koonce at the hospital where he was a patient. Joshua admitted to stabbing Casey three times in the chest with a folding knife. He also admitted to breaking a living room window out to make it appear as if the incident was a burglary. Koonce’s brother, Brandon Koonce, along with his father, David Koonce and Jared Eldreth were later charged with the Class E felony of hindering prosecution by transporting Joshua Koonce to a friend’s house in Colorado.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!