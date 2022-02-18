Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert – Chicago PD 

At the request of the Chicago Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Chicago Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Anthony King Jr who is a 39 year old male, who is 6 foot 1 inch and weighs 190 pounds. Anthony has black hair and is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. He was last seen at the corner of 115th St and I-57 in Chicago at 8:00am on February 16th. Anthony was driving a black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with Indiana license plate, KINGGUS. Anthony has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony King should contact the Chicago Police Department at: 312-747-8210. Or contact 911.
Victim(s)
Name
Anthony King
Birthday
July 3rd, 1982
Age
39 Years
Gender
male
Ethnicity
black
Eye Color
brown
Hair Color
black
Height
6 feet 1 inch(es)
Weight
190 pounds
Identifying Features
lazy right eye, missing right front tooth, tattoos on both arms ‘marcia’, ‘myiah’, and ‘king gus’
Last Seen Wearing
grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants
Suspect(s)
Vehicle(s)
Year
2019
Make
Volkswagen
Model
Jetta
Color
Black
License Plate State
IN
License Plate
KINGGUS
Vehicle Information
Unknown
Physical Location
Location:
West 115th Street, Chicago, IL, USA
Additional Information
DOT Digital SignageBLACK VOLK JETTA IN LIC KINGGUS CALL 911