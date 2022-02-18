Man arrested on Stoddard County on statutory rape charges
Authorities in Stoddard County have arrested a Bloomfield man on multiple sex related charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 52-year-old Thomas Bader was recently arrested on three counts of 1st-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, one count of 2nd-degree statutory rape, six counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, two counts of 2nd-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. Bader’s bond has been set at $50,000, cash only.