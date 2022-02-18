Missouri lawmaker is trying to make recreational marijuana legal

Is Missouri ready to allow marijuana for recreational use…not just as a medicine? State Representative Ron Hicks has filed House Bill 27-04, which is called the “Cannabis Freedom Act.” Not only would it legalize marijuana for adults, the bill would also release all nonviolent marijuana offenders from jails and prisons, and allow for some prior offenders to clear their records.

Representative Hicks says the measure is the product of input from many different stakeholders.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!