MO Senate to work on state worker pay raise proposal soon

Governor Parson’s state worker pay raise request is expected to make its way to the full Senate next week. Parson wants a 15-dollar-per-hour minimum wage for all state workers. The Missouri House voted last week to give a 15-dollar-an-hour base pay to workers in direct care roles and all others a 12-dollar hourly minimum wage. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Dan Hegeman says his committee’s version gives greater flexibility to the departments than the House’s and the governor’s proposals do.

The proposal is part of a mid-year request for additional state spending.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!