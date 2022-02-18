National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend starts

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland (GSMH) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) are celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 18–20 with the launch of nationwide online cookie ordering. Customers who don’t already know a Girl Scout now have the chance to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for direct shipment to their door or donation to local causes. Girl Scouts are selling 9 different varieties of cookies. Meaning you still have a chance at all your favorites like Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, and of course Thin Mints®.

The annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend highlights Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the United States who sell cookies to their families, friends, and communities via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and the Digital Cookie® platform online.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase helps girls learn important entrepreneurial skills and powers amazing adventures for them. Girl Scouts use their cookie earnings to better their communities, explore new things in STEM and the outdoors, plan exciting travel adventures, have fun experiences with their friends, and so much more. Girl Scouts in the Missouri Heartland also donate cookies to all kinds of different causes and organizations through our council’s donation program.

If you don’t already know a Girl Scout, enter your zip code at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase cookies online or to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area. You can also text COOKIES to 59618* or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices.

