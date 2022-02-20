County firefighters rescue drivers from high water

The Daily American Republic reports that Butler County firefighters responded to two separate incidents of motorists trapped in their cars because of high water on Thursday. The first call for assistance came in around 2:20 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle became stranded on County Road 450, which was covered with water. The occupants were out of that vehicle when firefighters arrived. The second incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on County Road 557. Like the earlier incident, a driver’s vehicle became stranded in floodwaters across the road. Firefighters were able to remove the driver from their vehicle at the second call. The area received heavy rain much of the day Thursday and briefly was under a flash flood warning. The National Weather Service reported that around Poplar Bluff rainfall had ranged from 2.68 to 3.23 inches. The influx of rainwater also caused a sharp rise in the Black River, which rose from 3.5 feet early Thursday to 14.64 feet by early Friday morning. Action stage on the Black River at Poplar Bluff is 12 feet and the flood stage is 16 feet.

