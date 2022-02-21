Man dead after train-vehicle collision in Butler County
One person is dead following a crash involving a train and a vehicle near the intersection of Highway B and County Road 620, east of Poplar Bluff. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred yesterday around 5:15 p.m. 52-year-old Mark Arnold, of Broseley was traveling southbound and failed to yield to warning signals, traveling into the path of a Union Pacific Train. Arnold was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the 6th fatality for Troop E this year.