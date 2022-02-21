MO Senate expected to work this week on Parson’s state worker pay raise proposal

The Missouri Senate is expected to get to work this week on the governor’s 15-dollar-per hour minimum wage proposal for all state workers. The Missouri House passed a scaled back version last week of Governor Parson’s request. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Dan Hegeman says his committee’s version does not include a certain base wage because he wants to let the market decide what is best in each community.

The bill would also allow the state Education Department to distribute about two-billion-dollars in federal coronavirus-related aid to Missouri’s K-12 public schools.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!