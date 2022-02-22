Pulaski County, IL deputy dies in crash

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois announced on Facebook that one of its deputies died late Saturday evening. Deputy Jon Utley was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in rural Pulaski County while traveling in his personal car while off duty. He traveled off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree. Utley was alone in the car and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Illinois State Police are handling the investigation of the crash.

