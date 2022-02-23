Poplar Bluff man facing statutory rape and sodomy charges

A Poplar Bluff man sits in the Butler County jail after he allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old girl. 18-year-old William Greer is charged with felony first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, felony statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, and felony third degree child molestation. He is currently being held in the Butler County jail, with a $100,000 bond. The probable cause statement reports that PBPD Patrolman Selena Torres was dispatched to the emergency room at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in reference to an alleged sexual assault. Upon arrival, Torres contacted the alleged victim’s mother, who told Torres that her daughter had sexual relations with an 18-year-old male, who was later identified by witnesses as Greer. The alleged victim told officers Greer believed she was 17 years old, but he later was made aware that the alleged victim was only 13. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

