Broseley man facing murder, manslaughter charges

A Broseley man has been charged with murder and manslaughter in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in August 2020. 21-year-old Christopher Bowen is charged with felony second degree murder and felony first degree involuntary manslaughter in the Aug. 4, 2020 fatal shooting of Kyle Legrand. Butler County deputies originally responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Highway CC in Broseley on that evening. When deputies entered the residence, Deputy Dakota Loggains reported they saw a male, later identified as Legrand, laying on the kitchen floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head. Emergency medical services personnel arrived shortly after and stabilized Legrand before he was flown to Region One Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Loggains was informed later that evening that Legrand had died from his injuries. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

