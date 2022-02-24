MO has a new apprenticeship program for National Guard members

Missouri has a new apprenticeship program for National Guard members. The program, called Project Eagle, allows military training and experience to qualify towards an apprenticeship certification in an industry-driven field. Governor Parson says Project Eagle credentials can translate into career advancements – helping to bridge the gap between military and civilian life. He says Missouri ranks third in the nation in the number of completed apprenticeships.

The program includes 170 occupations and the certificate will be at no cost to the service members.

