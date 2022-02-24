Search continues for woman reported missing in Sikeston

A little over a year after a Sikeston woman was reported missing, her loved ones and law enforcement continue searching for clues to find her. 21-year-old Shyann Morrison was reportedly last seen Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Quick Chek II in Sikeston. She was wearing a red jacket with fur, black pants and brown boots. She may have been on her way to Texas. Morrison is described as having red/auburn hair and brown eyes, between 5’5” and 5’6”, and weighing between 120 and 140 pounds. Not wanting to give too much detail about the active case, Detective Matt Cotner said he’s interviewed many people and done a lot of investigating digitally. Morrison has also been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs. NamUs is a national clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases throughout the United States. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

