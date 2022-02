The Missouri House of Representatives had a special guest yesterday. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt addressed the house and touched on many topics, mostly praising the state and the lawmakers who represent us. He also talked about the importance of treating mental health as part of general health care.

He says one in five adults in America has a behavioral health issue and that usually causes other health problems.

