U.S. Senator Roy Blunt addressed Missouri’s state representatives yesterday morning. The Missouri Republican covered topics ranging from the economy to mental health and infrastructure to education.

He also told a story with a line that some could interpret as referencing the recent stand-off in the state senate regarding redistricting.

