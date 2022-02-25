Power outages affected thousands across Southeast Missouri

Thousands of people were without power for part of yesterday in Southeast Missouri. Ozark Border Electric Cooperative reported that more than 1,400 customers lost power yesterday afternoon in the Doniphan area. Later on, Ozark Border reported that almost 1,300 customers were without power in Wayne County. At least 1,100 of the outages were in the Wappapello area. Outages were also reported in multiple other counties including Butler, Carter, and Stoddard Counties.

