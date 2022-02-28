Administrative Order 7.2022 – 32nd Judicial Circuit

WHEREAS, the Missouri Supreme Court has rescinded its August 2, 2021 Order, “Face Mask or Covering Required as a Result of COVID-19 Delta Variant”.

WHEREFORE, the Presiding Judge hereby enters the following order:

1. Effective immediately, Administrative Order 23.2021, requiring face masks to be worn in all public areas of the Circuit Courts in the 32nd Judicial Circuit is hereby rescinded.

2. The City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Division and the City of Jackson Municipal Division are each governed by the Order.

This Administrative Order shall remain in effect until rescinded or superseded by subsequent order of the Court.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!