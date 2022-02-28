Two in custody for deadly shooting in Charleston
Two Charleston men were arrested Friday for their alleged involvement in the Feb. 19 shooting at a Charleston party that killed two people and injured 14 others. 21-year-old Kevon Evans-McClinton and 19-year-old Zatyrus Moore were taken into custody Friday on two counts of second degree murder, two counts of first degree assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and four counts of armed criminal action. On Feb. 19, Charleston DPS and surrounding law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at a party on S. Franklin St. in Charleston. During the incident, 19-year-old Brianna Schumer and 23-year-old Clintayzia Clark, both of Cape Girardeau, were shot and killed, and 14 others were injured. Evans-McClinton and Moore are being held without bond at the Mississippi County Jail in Charleston. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.