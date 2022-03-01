Bloomfield man facing multiple charges after high speed pursuit

A Bloomfield man is facing multiple charges after a high speed pursuit and alleged burglary. Detective Garry Brady with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s department said in a probable cause statement that a 911 call came into the Sheriff’s office on February 22 at 4:25 p.m. Brady said deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 717 where a homeowner was following a suspect later identified as 35-year-old Randy Burkman, who had allegedly broken into the caller’s home. They were on State Highway D going toward State Highway 153 at a high rate of speed. Brady advised dispatch to have the homeowner flash his lights when he saw the emergency lights to let the deputy know which vehicle the caller was driving. Upon seeing the homeowner flash his lights, Brady stopped his vehicle and got out with his emergency equipment still on. A white Ford F350 approached his vehicle and did not slow down. Brady drew his service weapon, and the vehicle passed him as his rate of speed increased. You can learn more in the Dexter Statesman.

