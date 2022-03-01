One arrested after dead body found in De Soto, IL home
A complaint to police about a possible home break-in led to the discovery of a dead body in Jackson County, IL. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of 33-year-old Jessica Trexler, of Pulaski, inside of a rural De Soto home Sunday. Trexler did not have permission to be inside the home and may have entered the residence by force. Another person inside the home, 25-year-old Jessica Palmer, was arrested at the scene. The sheriff’s office says this investigation is still in its initial stages.