Two wounded Sunday in Cape County shooting

A shooting in Cape Girardeau left two people injured Sunday morning. Around 10:40 am, deputies were dispatched to Estate Dr. for a reported shooting. Once deputies arrived, they located two individuals with gunshot wounds. Both gunshot victims were transported to the hospital via ambulance. It appeared that this was a domestic altercation. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe there is any further threat to the public. This investigation is ongoing.

