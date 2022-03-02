Marion, IL bank robbed at gunpoint
No one was hurt during an armed robbery at a bank in Marion, IL, yesterday. Marion Police say that just before 11 a.m. a person walked into the Peoples National Bank branch on 17th Street, pulled a gun, took some cash, and then ran out of the bank. The robber had a medium to stocky build and was about 5’9″. They wore a white mask, covering their entire face, as well as gloves, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (618) 993-2124.