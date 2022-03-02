One in custody after daytime shooting in Sikeston

The Standard Democrat reports that one person is in custody following a daytime shooting yesterday in Sikeston. Around noon, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Ruth Street. Upon arrival, officers determined a shooting between two groups of people occurred in the street with one group fleeing in a vehicle. Officers soon located the suspect vehicle near a house in the 400 block of West Gladys Street. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released pending the filing of formal charges, was arrested and taken into custody. Chief James McMillen says it’s not believed anyone was injured in the incident, and the matter remains under investigation.

