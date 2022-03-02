SB I-55, U.S. 61 reduced at Center Junction for repairs

Contractor crews will begin making repairs this week to the concrete of the southbound Interstate 55 bridge at mile marker 99 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Damage was caused during a recent traffic incident involving a tractor-trailer truck.

Both the bridge and safety barrier were inspected and were found to be structurally sound. Crews were on site Monday removing loose material. Icy conditions had previously prevented the contractor from getting equipment on the bridge.

Repairs will begin at 8:30 a.m. today after rush-hour traffic. As work is underway, the southbound I-55 bridge will be reduced to one lane. The lane reduction will be in place 24 hours a day until repairs are completed. In addition, the right eastbound lane of U.S. 61 will be closed beneath the bridge as work is underway overhead. Repairs should be completed by Monday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

