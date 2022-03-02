Scott County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Monday afternoon burglary

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a residential burglary that occurred around noon Monday on Scott County Road 264. A photo still of video surveillance shows a maroon extended cab truck with a trailer hauling a stolen motorcycle that is believed to be involved in the burglary. You can view the photo on the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Several items including firearms were also stolen. The sheriff’s office says individuals should use caution. If anyone recognizes the vehicle and motorcycle, contact the sheriff’s office at (573) 545-3525.

