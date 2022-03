The Wentzville School District’s top leader is the National Superintendent of the Year. The School Superintendents Association has chosen Dr. Curtis Cain for the national award. Cain says his drive to be a superintendent revolves around maximizing the effectiveness the workers have with students.

Cain becomes Missouri’s first-ever National Superintendent of the Year.

