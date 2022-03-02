TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Tampa, FL — A Clearwater man is facing charges after he was clocked going over 130 mph on the Courtney Campbell Causeway. The alleged speeder, 24-year-old Bryce Kardan Green, was seen weaving in and out of traffic while racing another driver on the causeway. A Clearwater police officer clocked Green going 130 mph and pulled him over. Green told the officer he was going slower, doing 100 mph, not 130.

The speed limit on the four-lane causeway is 60 mph. The report said Green’s speech was slurred, and he had bloodshot eyes and smelled like marijuana, which police found in his vehicle along with oxycodone pills. He refused to perform a field sobriety test, but gave police a sample of his urine.

He was arrested for racing on the highway, driving under the influence (pending the urine test), possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and possession of marijuana, and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Online jail records show Green has a lengthy rap sheet with previous arrests for simple battery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon or firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and felonious possession of a firearm among other charges.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!