Earthquake Summit connects, prepares agencies and reveals concerns

Today hundreds of earthquake specialists are meeting in St. Louis. It’s not a secret that Missouri sits along an earthquake zone – one that when it hits, it is likely to be massive. Jeff Briggs is the Earthquake Manager for the State Emergency Management Division. He says that responders and citizens always need to be vigilant because earthquakes are different from other natural hazards.

Briggs says a major problem is not enough Missourians have earthquake insurance, including bootheel counties that are most likely to be impacted. He says earthquake insurance has gone up as high as 700 percent, plus high deductibles.

