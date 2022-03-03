Man arrested after fleeing from police in Poplar Bluff

A Corning man was taken into custody after fleeing from police in Poplar Bluff on Monday. 36-year-old Richard Trice is facing charges of resisting arrest or a stop by fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, and leaving the scene of an accident. Trice led police on a pursuit in Poplar Bluff and crashed into a home. He was scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom yesterday morning. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

