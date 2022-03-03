Woman charged with assault after incident where juvenile was run over

A woman has been charged with assault following an incident over the weekend. The Hayti Police Department reports that on February 27th officers were met at the police department by a man who stated that a woman had run over his son. The woman had allegedly run over the 15-year-old boy after a brief altercation over a stolen basketball. The boy was transported to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital due to his injuries. Dei’jha Harper was transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center and has been formally charged with 3rd degree assault.

