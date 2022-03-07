International filmmakers and fans gather in person again for annual Missouri event

Missouri’s True/False Film Festival organizers have called “CUT” on this year’s event. Although filmmakers and fans from around the world had to wear masks during movie screenings, most of those in attendance say this year’s festival has been a resounding success. Layla Myers says the virtual fests have been nice, but nothing compares to being together again in person.

The annual international gathering takes place in Columbia, but over the last few years it has had to adapt to the pandemic.

